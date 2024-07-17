Video: AEW Shares Montage Of Big Moments To Mark 250th Episode Of Dynamite

AEW is celebrating 250 episodes of "Dynamite" with a blockbuster edition of the flagship program, featuring an AEW International Championship match between Will Ospreay and MJF.

In preparation for the celebration, AEW released a video on its YouTube channel, which takes a chronological trip through the various highlights of AEW history. From inaugural champion Chris Jericho's Inner Circle, through the infamous pandemic era to the present day, with the various AEW World Title changes from the past five years acting as a throughline. The video even features former AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes, who is now the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. The video also features a segment dedicated to Brodie Lee's tenure as the leader of the Dark Order and his reign as AEW TNT Champion before his untimely death in 2020.

Advertisement

Tonight's episode of "Dynamite" will open with Ospreay's defense against MJF, but will also feature AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland colliding with AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada in a non-title match. Plus, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone will defend her title against former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose. The Rose/Mone match and the Ospreay/MJF matches specifically are battles of AEW's past and AEW's present, as MJF and Ospreay have been in a tug of war over who should be the franchise face of the company, while Nyla Rose looks to remind Mercedes Mone of the women who built the division in the first place. Also, Chris Jericho is set to have "TV Time" and Owen Hart Cup Winner Mariah May will speak.

Advertisement