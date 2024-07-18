Potential Update On CM Punk's Injury Status Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam

CM Punk has been an impish presence on WWE television, unable to compete due to a tricep injury, but has constantly been a thorn in Drew McIntyre's side, costing McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship not once but twice. With SummerSlam on the horizon, the question remains whether Punk will miss his second tentpole event since his injury at the Royal Rumble.

According to "PWInsider," CM Punk was confirmed at the WWE Performance Center by multiple sources, working in the ring in the hopes of being cleared by WWE's medical team. Punk had recently said he hoped to be cleared by his doctors in Chicago, but until this update, there had been no further news on Punk's progress, outside of appearances on "WWE Raw" and at the recent Money in the Bank premium live event.

Punk suffered his injury in his first televised match in WWE since returning to the promotion in November. He had wrestled select Live Event matches, but tore his tricep in the closing moments of the men's Royal Rumble match, which was his first televised match for WWE in a decade, having last wrestled in the 2014 Royal Rumble before walking out of the company the next night.

His hiatus from WWE included two fights in UFC and a controversial tenure in AEW, which saw him fight numerous co-workers backstage, eventually fired for making company president Tony Khan "fear for [his] life" at AEW All In in August of last year, opening the door for his WWE return at Survivor Series.