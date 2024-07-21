Eric Bischoff Makes The Case For Insane Clown Posse In The WWE Hall Of Fame

Throughout their entire careers, the hip-hop duo known as the Insane Clown Posse (Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope) have maintained a close connection to pro wrestling, from their Attitude Era WWE appearances to the independent wrestling shows they hold at the annual Gathering music festival. According to Eric Bischoff, speaking on "Wise Choices," the Insane Clown Posse have made enough contributions to the wrestling industry to earn a place in the WWE Hall of Fame.

"I suggest ... we start a petition — we want Insane Close Posse in the WWE Hall of Fame," Bischoff said. "This is not an effort that's gonna happen quick, but we can gain momentum because I've got a hell of a cult following to this day."

Part of Bischoff's case stems from getting to know the rappers on the convention circuit. According to the former WCW executive, the group members are all very nice and easy to spend time around, dating back to their time in WCW.

"They're bat-s**t crazy, which is the part I love the most," Bischoff continued. "I didn't direct them [in WCW], I didn't produce them. Kevin Sullivan and his team did. ... But I enjoyed being around them and I appreciated what they contributed. They brought an edge to our product. It was something wacky, cool, and different at the time, and that's what 'Nitro' was all about."

Bischoff credited the group with helping further establish WCW's brand with their appearances, although the two men didn't appear in the promotion until 1999. Prior to that, ICP had already had short runs in both ECW and then WWE (known as the WWF at the time). They'd later go on to appear in TNA as well as founding their own promotion, called Juggalo Championship Wrestling, or JCW.

