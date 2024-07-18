Video: Jackie Redmond Surveys WWE Locker Room — Team Rhea Or Team Liv?

After more than three months on the shelf due to injury, Rhea Ripley is set to return to the ring at SummerSlam to challenge Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship. As the build toward "The Biggest Party of the Summer" continues, WWE broadcast personality Jackie Redmond posted a video on X showing the results of an informal poll she conducted, gauging which members of the roster were on "Team Rhea" or "Team Liv." WWE stars like Otis threw their support behind Morgan, while Dominik Mysterio predictably backed Ripley. The video mainly features playful banter between talent. At the end, Redmond catches up with Ripley herself, and asks her if Jey Uso has her number, referencing recent story developments from "WWE Raw." Ripley responds with a simple "Yeet" before walking away.

TEAM RHEA OR TEAM LIV!? The WWE locker room weighs in !!! 👀 ... including a HUGE SCOOP from Rhea Ripley.😉 I work for the people. 🤷🏻‍♀️#wweraw #wwe #ThePeoplesReporter 😛 @wwe pic.twitter.com/ZpDLzklvbM — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) July 17, 2024

Ripley's return match at SummerSlam is expected to be her first since sustaining a legitimate arm injury suffered at the hands of Morgan during a backstage brawl segment on the April 8 "Raw." Ripley's medical clearance to compete is not expected to come much earlier than the advertised match. In the meantime, WWE has been building drama with the love triangle storyline between Ripley, Morgan, and Mysterio, with Uso recently joining the mix.

In addition to the Women's World Championship match, other confirmed SummerSlam title matches include Ripley's Judgment Day stablemate Damien Priest putting his World Heavyweight Championship on the line against GUNTHER, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes facing off against Solo Sikoa.