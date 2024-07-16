Report: Top WWE Star Not Expected To Wrestle Until SummerSlam 2024

Rhea Ripley returned at the end of "WWE Raw" last week after being offscreen for three months due to suffering a shoulder injury when she was attacked by Liv Morgan backstage in April, vacating her Women's World Championship as a result. Despite being featured on "Raw" going forward, Ripley reportedly will still be out of action until SummerSlam this August.

According to "PWInsider," multiple sources confirm that The Judgment Day's "Mami" has not been 100% cleared for in-ring competition, and will not participate in any physical altercations until it's determined that she's fully recovered. "PWInsider" also reports there were initial plans for Ripley to return at SummerSlam or on the "Raw" after the event, but the decision was made to have Morgan defend her title against Ripley at the "Biggest Party of the Summer" ahead of time. This is possibly due to Ripley informing WWE management that she believes she'll be fully healed in time to compete on August 3.

"The Nightmare" opened "Raw" last night, where she promised to win back the title she never lost while also being interrupted by Dominik Mysterio, who has been involved with Morgan since Ripley's been away. "Dirty Dom" spent the majority of the show seeking approval from Ripley, providing her with roses as well as other gifts and trying to apologize for even engaging with Morgan in the first place. However, Ripley wasn't buying any of it. After Jey Uso defeated Mysterio later in the night, Ripley set things straight, informing him that she "doesn't belong to anyone" in reference to Mysterio claiming earlier in the show that she belonged to him.

