Rikishi Discusses WWE's 'Ballsy' Move At Money In The Bank 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has opened up about the main event of Money in the Bank where The Bloodline defeated Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a six-man tag team contest, saying it was a "ballsy" move to have the match close the show. Despite questioning the placement of the match on his podcast "Off the Top," Rikishi still thought The Bloodline worked well with the three veterans, but voiced his opinion on the use of Jacob Fatu in his WWE debut.

"I think it was a great match. I think it was very, very ballsy to put those guys at the last part of this Money in the Bank pay-per-view. When you're trying to follow these two latter matches that were out there it's very iffy booking to me right, but this is where you can trust the talent that's carrying that ball ... I would like to see Jacob kind of do some of the moves that we know he can do, and keep in mind I get it, it was Jacob's first debut ... like just be Jacob, do what Jacob does the reason why Jacob had WWE's lenses on him for a long time."

Rikishi said he would rate the main event of Money in the Bank an 8/10, but continued to express his interest in seeing Fatu do more in WWE, saying he should be fighting top guys going forward while also stating that the former MLW World Champion has a cult following, and that creative should appeal to the fans who have been watching him for years.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off the Top" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.