WWE Hall Of Famer Sharmell Recalls Being A 'Hot Mess' Before Her Induction

Following her career as a valet and occasional wrestler, Sharmell Huffman was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022. During a recent conversation with former WWE backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell, Sharmell looked back on the night of her induction, revealing some of the chaos that led up to her appearance.

"I was a hot mess because I did not even start my speech until the morning of [the] Hall of Fame," Sharmell said. "Even though they didn't say anything, I knew [the writers] were probably panicking, but I kept telling them, 'I don't know what I'm gonna say but I got this.' And, sure enough, I handed my speech in ... an hour or two before we started, and they didn't need to make any adjustments to it."

Despite some of the last-minute stress, Sharmell called the night of her WWE Hall of Fame induction "magical," with the former wrestler joining her husband, Booker T, in the Hall of Fame. Booker is a two-time inductee, having entered the Hall of Fame as a solo performer and as part of his WCW tag team, Harlem Heat, which also featured Booker's brother, Stevie Ray.

Sharmell was inducted as Queen Sharmell, with the company focusing on the period of her career where she managed her husband, who had become King Booker after winning the WWE King of the Ring tournament. In her conversation with Mitchell, the former WWE star stated that she had carefully looked for the right dress for her Hall of Fame induction, finally settling on one that made her feel appropriately regal for the event.

