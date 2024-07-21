Booker T Says This WWE Diva Didn't Get A Chance To Shine, Was Best Worker Of Her Era

For the bulk of his WWE career, Booker T bore witness to a WWE women's division that was largely bare, save for names like Trish Stratus and Lita. That doesn't mean there wasn't talents that Booker didn't see potential in, however, including future two-time Divas Champion and three-time Women's Champion Melina, who became one of the more notable names on WWE's women's roster following Stratus and Lita's departures.

Even still, Booker feels there was a lot more that could've been done with Melina at a different time period. While discussing the former MNM member in the context of her appearing in Undertaker's "Wrestler's Court" during the latest episode of the "Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker expressed his thoughts that Melina never truly got a chance to shine to her abilities, which Booker believes were immense.

"Melina, she's cool people," Booker said. "She really is. I've run into her a few times at some of the conventions and what not. I actually had a conversation with Melina at the last time we was at one of the conventions, and I told her that she was the best damn worker of her era. She was. Truly the best. Truly the best. Did she have a dark side? Of course she did. But as far as being the best worker at that time, in the company, nobody was better than Melina. Nobody."

Melina has been inactive from the ring since 2022, the same year that saw her return to WWE briefly to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble match. In 2020, reports emerged that Melina had agreed to a deal to return to WWE, only for it not to come to pass, with Melina later stating the two sides had talks before ultimately being unable to come to an agreement.

