Former WWE Talent Indicates Their Non-Compete Is Up

Former WWE star Jinder Mahal was released this past April along with several other wrestlers in a series of cuts just ahead of the WWE Draft, however the "Modern Day Maharaja" has now revealed that his 90-day non-compete clause has come to an end.Mahal took to social media on Thursday to share the news that he's officially a free agent. "Hindered no more. 90 days are up."

Despite being released, Mahal did have a memorable final run with the company, as in January he was given the chance to engage in a promo battle with The Rock on the "Day 1" edition of "WWE Raw." Mahal also got the opportunity to take the People's Elbow at the end of the segment. Furthermore, he earned himself a World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Seth Rollins a few weeks later, which quickly became one of Mahal's most anticipated matches of his career after AEW President Tony Khan blasted the former WWE Champion for even having a shot at the title due to losing most of his matches when he's on TV.

Mahal's final match in WWE was over WrestleMania 40 weekend, when he competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on "WWE SmackDown." His World Heavyweight Championship match with Rollins would be his final televised singles bout with the company.