Rikishi Discusses Working With John Cena & His Upcoming WWE Retirement Tour

Rikishi Fatu has been paying close attention to WWE programming, with his sons and relatives all receiving major pushes through the saga of The Bloodline, which means that the WWE Hall of Famer was watching when John Cena announced his upcoming retirement tour at Money In The Bank.

Advertisement

While discussing Cena's retirement, he noted that he and a number of WWE stars were tasked with sharpening his in-ring skills.

"When [John Cena] first came in [to WWE] he was green, and they were molding him to be the guy," Rikishi remembered on "Off The Top." "John is a workaholic."

Rikishi says he told Cena to keep learning, no matter how long he wrestled. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion thinks Cena was "made" for being a star in professional wrestling, citing his ability to connect with people and his numerous Make-A-Wish visits as evidence of his success. Rikishi is excited to see what WWE has planned for the man who has given so much to the company over the last 20-plus years.

"I can't wait to see how they send John off ... the right way to do it is send John off with the utmost success," Rikishi said, mentioning that WWE knows how to do a proper send-off and has no excuse to not give Cena a proper goodbye. "I hope if I'm not there in person, you can be damn sure I'll be there watching."

Advertisement

Cena's retirement tour will start in December and take him through the end of 2025, including events like the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and beyond.