Finn Balor Says This Fellow WWE Star Is 'The Best Performer On Earth'

Although Balor and GUNTHER have been in the ring together at least a few times in 2021 and 2024, they've never had a singles contest, or any kind of match that's been broadcasted for the world to see. Balor claims plans were in motion for the two to meet on WWE's international brand, "WWE NXT UK," before its closure. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the seemingly inevitable meeting went from "this is happening" to a "What if?" dream match. Now that the world is back to what it was like pre-pandemic, however, this potentially inescapable match could be back on the table.

"We tried to set it up right before COVID. We were trying to set it up in 'NXT UK,' and then the world kind of had a different plan for us," Balor added. "Now we're kind of heels, so I'm not sure how it's going to work out, but I have expressed [my] opinion to the office that I would love to get that match in the future, so, fingers crossed!"

Meanwhile, GUNTHER is preparing for his World Heavyweight Championship match with current champion (and Balor's stablemate in The Judgment Day) Damian Priest, at SummerSlam next month. GUNTHER earned his position to challenge Priest following his defeat against Randy Orton in this year's King of the Ring Tournament.

