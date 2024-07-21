WWE's Zelina Vega Discusses Training With Husband, AEW Star Malakai Black

While Zelina Vega came into WWE predominantly as a manager for former "NXT" Champion Andrade, she has since become a member of the Latino World Order and wrestles frequently.

On a recent episode of "Busted Open Radio," Vega discussed how breaking away from a managerial role required improving her in-ring skillset. Her number one source of assistance through this has been her husband, AEW star Malakai Black.

"He's really good at breaking down every single thing," said Vega. "I need somebody who's going to be extremely raw with me and tell me, 'This is what you're doing right, this what you're doing wrong.' Having time with him has helped so so much."

According to Vega, the recent moves she's made on-screen are just "the tip of the iceberg" of what she and Black have worked on. Vega also credits fellow LWO member and WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio with being helpful, especially in teaching her the fundamentals of Mysterio's signature move, the 619.

"I didn't want to do the 619," said Vega, explaining that she wanted to learn how to do the move well before bringing it to television. "He spent time with me on the live events, he spent time with before the shows. I've just been wanting to show people what I can actually do now."

Since becoming a singles wrestler, Vega has become a one-time Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Carmella and won the inaugural Queen's Crown, now Queen of the Ring, tournament. She recently made a defiant post on Instagram, putting her critics on notice.

