WWE Star Zelina Vega Posts Cryptic But Defiant Message: 'Give. Me. The. Ball.'

WWE star Zelina Vega has hit back at her critics and sent a defiant message to them, promising them that their disapproval will not stop her from reaching her goals in WWE.

Vega has been criticized by a section of the pro wrestling community for her short height, which she addressed in a recent post on social media. In her post, she alluded to never holding the "ball," which may be about her never being a world champion, and demanded that she be allowed to run with it.

"All my life, I've heard that my height holds me back. Today is no different. But there's just so much you can prove here and there. I've gotten to touch the ball but never actually hold it. Give. me. the. ball. If I drop it F**K me, I'll fall back..but I'm ready to settle this," said the "WWE Raw" star.

Vega has had a shot at the world title a few times in WWE, with her most recent opportunity coming at the July 1 edition of "Raw," where she lost to WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has been on a losing streak of sorts, with her last loss coming on this past week's "Raw," where she lost in just over a minute to the recently returned Sonya Deville. Vega has only held the aforementioned Women's Tag Team title during her WWE reign, and also won the inaugural Queen of the Ring tournament, back in 2021.

