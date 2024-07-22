Eddie Guerrero's Daughter Raquel Diaz Addresses Eating Disorder, Battling Demons

Of Eddie Guerrero's three daughters, Shaul — or Raquel Diaz — was the only one who attempted to follow him into the sport. Unfortunately, things didn't go too well in that regard, and in an interview with "Developmentally Speaking," Diaz explained how her eating disorder and other struggles, combined with the state of the industry during her training, soured the experience for her.

She described how her wrestling training was a high-pressure environment, and that the view of women then largely affected the route her training took.

"I had a lot of demons in my younger life and I still do now," Diaz said. "We were still the 'let me up' match, we were still doing bikini contests instead of wrestling, we were still doing dance contests instead of wrestling."

Diaz explained that the women trained as often as the men, however, at the end of the week, instead of having matches, they would have bikini contests. "I think, with having an eating disorder — pre-existing eating disorder — I think just fanned the flames."

Diaz recalled how women were marketed as "the most beautiful women in the world" at the time, which only compounded the pressure she felt. Despite this, she still looks back at the experience as a "journey of self-discovery" and how it taught her all the good, bad, and ugly parts of her character. "So, I'm happy how it happened. I grew up; I think WWE had me grow up in a lot of ways."

