WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan Explains Why He Didn't 'Poop The Bed' In Front Of Live Crowds

WWE legend Hulk Hogan has explained how important playing in a band was for his pro wrestling career.

Before becoming a megastar in the pro wrestling business, Hogan played bass guitar in many bands in Florida. In a recent conversation on "LIVE The Outbound Life" podcast, Hogan said that some young stars often falter when they're pushed into the bright lights of pro wrestling.

"Sometimes these wrestlers will be at the Performance Center, working with Shawn Michaels and whoever is there, and as soon as they get in front of a crowd they're like ... way behind the curve. This is a whole learning curve," explained Hogan.

He believes that playing in a band in front of a live audience for a long time before joining the pro wrestling business helped him get comfortable performing in front of a large audience. Hogan thinks that before wrestling in front of big crowds, wrestlers have to get some "seat time," like what race car drivers do, to ensure they don't mess up in the ring.

"What I had was, playing music for ten years and being in front of a live audiences and live crowds — small, very small, it wasn't very big at that time — you had a rapport with the crowd and you weren't afraid to walk up to a microphone and talk or to be over animated and have fun on stage when you're playing, really get into it. Being in front of that crowd, I wasn't spooked the first time I went out to wrestle. I wasn't ... [thinking] 'Oh my god, there's people out there,'" said Hogan. "Before you go and start wrestling in Madison Square Garden, you better put in some serious seat time, otherwise you'll poop the bed when you get there."

Hogan thinks performing with his band gave him a headstart and prepared him for the pro wrestling business.