WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Weighs In On Damian Priest's Title Run

Following his victory in the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank match, The Judgment Day's Damian Priest held onto the briefcase for nearly a year before finally cashing in at WWE WrestleMania 40 and winning the World Heavyweight Championship. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame," Booker T offered his assessment on how Priest has performed over the last few months as one of the company's world champions.

"Damian's been doing a hell of a job," Booker said. "What I appreciate with Damian is they've been letting him go out there and get the work done all by himself. He hasn't had ... a lot of outside interference in his matches or anything like that. He's been going out there showing that he can ... perform at the highest level."

The WWE Hall of Famer stated that Priest has almost certainly been ready to go for a long time and had been fighting for the opportunity that he's now been given. Priest has been thrust into a difficult position, but Booker feels that the Judgment Day member has excelled.

"Trust me, if you find yourself in that position and you're not moving the numbers or you're not doing the job properly, they're gonna yank it off your ass in a heartbeat and they're gonna go with somebody else," Booker said. "What I see with Damian Priest is a guy who has been going through a ... growing stage, like when he first got there."

Booker sees Priest joining The Judgment Day in 2022 as the turning point for his career, with the 41-year-old steadily improving his standing in the company since then. From Booker's perspective, Priest has put in an immense amount of hard work to get to where he is today.

