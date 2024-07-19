Cody Rhodes Reacts To WWE Peeling Back The Curtain With WrestleMania 40 Doc

WWE fans around the world got the chance to see an extensive behind the scenes look at WrestleMania 40 with the release of the new documentary "WrestleMania XL: Behind the Curtain." The hour-long show focused on the highly discussed main event situation that would eventually see Cody Rhodes become Undisputed WWE Champion, despite many reports and rumors that The Rock had aimed to be in that spot. While Rhodes himself is more than happy to let fans in on what really went down behind the scenes, during a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." 'The American Nightmare' said that leaving some information unknown is necessary to keeping the spirit of the business alive.

"Well with the behind the scenes documentary, that's really as far as I think you should ever go. Not because I don't want people to know, but the legend is supposed to be cooler than the fact," Rhodes explained. "So watching the documentary the other night, I feel like people have all these questions and there's kind of these different outlooks and takes, and I like that more than someone definitively saying 'no, here's actually what happened.' Plus, I like that Rock, Roman, me, Seth and Triple H all look like we were involved with a bank heist, but have different stories when we got caught by the cops. Like everybody in the interrogation [says] 'it was him, it was him, it was me ... I do like that.'"

The documentary was initially announced immediately after WrestleMania 40 had taken place, but was delayed for several months. Rock was initially blamed for the delay, but that was quickly dismissed by his close associate Brian Gewirtz, who blamed the promotion directly after WrestleMania 40 as the main error in the documentary's release process.

