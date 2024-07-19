One WWE SummerSlam 2024 Match To Reportedly Feature A Special Guest Referee

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is just a few weeks away, and the match card is yet to be finalized as feuds continue to be played out on "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown." The show looks set to feature nearly all of the company's main titles being put on the line, as well as the latest chapter in the hostile feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, which Seth Rollins has also found himself in the middle of.

Advertisement

While not officially confirmed, it looks as if there could be a special stipulation added to one of the major title matches, as Dave Meltzer noted in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that a special guest referee will be inserted into a match. Meltzer speculated that Rollins could be the referee for the grudge match between Punk and McIntyre, but given that Punk hasn't been officially cleared to compete at the time of writing, that isn't a concrete plan. What is concrete is that the Women's World Championship match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley would not be the match with the guest referee, as Meltzer believes Dominik Mysterio will have a major part in the finish of the match to further the love triangle storyline.

Advertisement

Source states the current plans have Seth Rollins as the special guest referee for the CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre SummerSlam match. Creative is proceeding under the assumption that Punk will be ready for action, with the anticipated clearance date set for the Monday beforehand,... — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 19, 2024

This idea was also backed up by WrestleVotes on X, who reported that sources within WWE believe Rollins will be the official for Punk and McIntyre's rumored bout, with the company hoping to announce Punk's medical clearance on the go-home episode of "Raw" that takes place on July 29. This is all under the assumption that Punk will be cleared by the big event on August 3, but the "Best in the World" has been making the effort to get cleared, as he was recently seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.