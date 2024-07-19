Backstage Report Teases Future Direction For Joe Hendry In TNA

Out of all the performers who have been part of the recent partnership between WWE and TNA, no one seems to have benefited more than Joe Hendry. The Scotsman has gone from a viral sensation due to his entrance music charting on the UK Singles Chart, to a man who has started making regular appearances on WWE TV, and it seems that TNA wants to capitalize on that.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is a heavy push on those backstage in TNA to put the company's World Championship on Hendry, given his recent WWE appearances and how over he is as a star. Hendry will be competing in a six-way elimination match at Slammiversary on July 20 for the TNA World Championship, as champion Moose looks to defend his crown from Hendry, Steve Maclin, Nic Nemeth, Frankie Kazarian, and Josh Alexander. Hendry has only ever held the TNA Digital Media Championship in his career, but his overwhelming popularity could see him leave Montreal, Quebec, Canada as the new TNA World Champion.

As for when his next WWE appearance might be, "WWE NXT" will be hosting its annual Great American Bash TV special on July 30 and August 6, and Hendry has already made himself known in the NXT Championship picture after teaming with former champion Trick Williams against Shawn Spears and NXT Champion Ethan Page. Hendry has already admitted that he doesn't think that himself and Williams will remain a duo, but he is happy by how he has been received in "NXT," and is simply looking to be the best possible version of himself by showcasing the positive attitude that has gotten him to the place in his career he is at today.

