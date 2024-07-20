Bayley Destroys Tiffany Stratton's MITB Briefcase, Costs Her A Win On WWE SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton may have her sights set on WWE Women's Champion Bayley after winning the women's Money in the Bank briefcase, but she might want to consider diverting her case occasionally so she can watch her back. During a match between Stratton and Michin on Friday's "WWE SmackDown," Bayley managed to get her hands on Stratton's briefcase, succeeding not only in destroying it but also in distracting Stratton long enough for Michin to get the roll-up victory.

Advertisement

Earlier on "SmackDown", there was a sit-down interview between Bayley and her WWE SummerSlam challenger Nia Jax. Stratton and Jax have seemingly formed a loose alliance of late, and Jax accompanied Stratton to the ring for her match with Michin. Prior to the bell ringing, Stratton entrusted "The Queen of the Ring" to keep her newly-won briefcase safe, but Bayley's arrival from the time keeper's area surprised Jax, who barreled towards Bayley with the briefcase. Bayley countered and sent Jax over the barricade into the time keeper's area while Bayley snagged the briefcase herself. When Jax tried to grab her from behind, Bayley clocked Jax with the briefcase, then proceeded to slam it into the edge of the announcer's table while a distraught Stratton yelled for her to stop. The champion did no such thing, smashing the briefcase into the steel steps before opening it and stomping it. While Stratton was distracted, Michin rolled her up from behind, scoring her first-ever singles win on "SmackDown."

Advertisement

Reports indicate that next week's "SmackDown," also taped Friday night, will see Stratton and Jax team up against Bayley and Michin. Meanwhile, this could be the opportunity for Stratton to give the MITB briefcase a makeover, which she threatened to do after winning it at WWE Money in the Bank.