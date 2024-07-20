Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens Destroyed On WWE SmackDown As Bloodline Dominance Continues

After Cody Rhodes and surprise tag team partner Kevin Owens picked up the victory over former WWE Tag Team Champions A-Town Down Under, the two were on top of the world. Just a few minutes later, Rhodes found himself put through an announce table, Owens had a crushed windpipe, and The Bloodline stood tall with their fingers in the air.

Advertisement

Rhodes called upon Owens to humble A-Town Down Under after the latter blamed Rhodes for The Bloodline's recent assault on Randy Orton. The two corrected the narrative with a win over the former tag team champions, but their post-match celebration was short-lived as The Bloodline made themselves known. Rhodes dove over the top rope in a blaze of fury to knock over Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga; Tanga Loa attempted to engage with Owens but "The Prizefighter" overpowered him and joined Rhodes' fight against Sikoa on the outside. For a moment, it seemed that Rhodes and Owens were prepared to flip the script on Sikoa, but before the two men could put the new Tribal Chief through the announce table, Jacob Fatu attacked Owens. Sikoa and Tonga restrained Rhodes and forced him to watch as Fatu smashed Owens with a series of hip attacks in the corner.

Advertisement

Things truly unraveled for "The American Nightmare" and "The Prizefighter" when recent history repeated itself. With the help of his family, Sikoa lifted his SummerSlam opponent onto his shoulders and drove the Undisputed WWE Champion into the announce table. Owens attempted to keep fighting, but his resistance led to a steel chair collar and being thrown chair-first into the ringpost.

Friday night, another broken commentary table marked The Bloodline's recent path of dominance. After disowning Paul Heyman, Sikoa has led his family members in a quest to completely ravage the "SmackDown" locker room, and now he's targeting Rhodes, the one person standing between Sikoa and the Undisputed WWE Championship.