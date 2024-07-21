Eric Bischoff Applauds AEW For MJF-Will Ospreay Match Without Having Seen It

The near-hour-long bout between AEW star MJF and former International Champion Will Ospreay has been receiving rave reviews from wrestling fans and critics alike. Among them is WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff, who took to "83 Weeks" to praise the championship match purely based on what he has read.

"Without having seen it... I applaud AEW and Tony Khan for doing something different," Bischoff said.

Bischoff added that the ratings for the Ospreay and MJF match don't matter. In his opinion, it's more important for AEW's weekly product more interesting and exciting, and this match fit the bill.

"The only way they are going to get out of the hole they are in... is to do something different," said Bischoff. "What they've been doing for the last two years has clearly, undeniably failed... The reaction to it may it will inspire them, motivate them, give them the confidence to continue thinking a little bit differently."

Bischoff praising the Ospreay and MJF match is noteworthy as he has been a frequent critic of AEW and Tony Khan, expressing a distaste for their style of matches. Bischoff even claimed that he'd rather chew off his arm than watch AEW regularly, noting that he isn't a fan of the creative, so some fans might be surprised by his response to MJF and Ospreay's bout.

The match between Ospreay and MJF ended seconds before they reached the 60-minute time limit, with MJF using his signature Dynamite Diamond Ring to defeat Ospreay and capture the AEW International Title. Their bout opened the 250th episode of "Dynamite" on July 17th, which averaged 795,000 viewers, up 15% from the previous week's episode.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.