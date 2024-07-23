The Undertaker Recalls WWE Ministry Of Darkness Angle, Stephanie McMahon Involvement
The Undertaker has always been an intimidating character. However, the gimmick was arguably at its scariest during his Ministry of Darkness days. The most memorable moment of the entire storyline was when The Undertaker almost forced Stephanie McMahon to marry him while she was strapped to a cross before being saved by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Speaking on his "Six Feet Under" podcast, Mark Calaway looked back at the aforementioned segment, and how the consensus was surrounding it.
"I end up kidnapping Stephanie and intend on marrying her and yeah, all of that." He then recalled that McMahon very different at the time compared to who she'd become. "The boss' sweet little daughter, And now, this, you know the Boogeyman — Satan — has got his eyes on the boss' daughter."
Calaway explained that this was something that resonated with fans, and made them uncomfortable. "Even though it was Vince [McMahon], it was still like sweet little Stephanie. And, you know, Satan's after her."
Unfortunately, the storyline didn't last very long, but Calaway explained that the angle could've easily lasted two to three years. "There was so much that we still had left that we could have done to push the envelope, people to work with, but, you know, it had its place, you know, in my run and I'm pretty proud of it because it, you know, it came at a time where I really felt like I needed an evolution and I think it resonated."
The Undertaker also speculated why the Corporate Ministry got involved with the storyline
While The Ministry storyline is looked back at fondly, the reveal that Vince McMahon was "The Higher Power" often sours anyone's memory of it all. However, according to Mark Calaway, a lot of work was put into the storyline. The veteran explained that they ultimately wanted fans to be disgusted with The Ministry, and that he tried to make something that was borderline Satanic seem cool.
Calaway then noted how different things were at that time when it came to what caused outrage, but that the principle he applied back then still applies today. "If you want to be involved in the mix, you've got to figure out ways to separate yourself from everybody else. And the character, is somewhat boxed in, so you know, how do I make this guy even more evil, or demonic, or however you want to look at it?"
Calaway then explained that the intention behind the storyline was to get a reaction out of fans either way, noting that it was unique and got over with the fans. This is ultimately why the Corporation got involved in the storyline.
