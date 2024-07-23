The Undertaker Recalls WWE Ministry Of Darkness Angle, Stephanie McMahon Involvement

The Undertaker has always been an intimidating character. However, the gimmick was arguably at its scariest during his Ministry of Darkness days. The most memorable moment of the entire storyline was when The Undertaker almost forced Stephanie McMahon to marry him while she was strapped to a cross before being saved by "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Speaking on his "Six Feet Under" podcast, Mark Calaway looked back at the aforementioned segment, and how the consensus was surrounding it.

"I end up kidnapping Stephanie and intend on marrying her and yeah, all of that." He then recalled that McMahon very different at the time compared to who she'd become. "The boss' sweet little daughter, And now, this, you know the Boogeyman — Satan — has got his eyes on the boss' daughter."

Calaway explained that this was something that resonated with fans, and made them uncomfortable. "Even though it was Vince [McMahon], it was still like sweet little Stephanie. And, you know, Satan's after her."

Unfortunately, the storyline didn't last very long, but Calaway explained that the angle could've easily lasted two to three years. "There was so much that we still had left that we could have done to push the envelope, people to work with, but, you know, it had its place, you know, in my run and I'm pretty proud of it because it, you know, it came at a time where I really felt like I needed an evolution and I think it resonated."

