WWE NXT Star Wes Lee Returns To TNA Wrestling, Rascalz Reunite At Slammiversary 2024

Last week saw not one, but two in-ring reunions from The Rascalz, with the first taking place on the July 16 episode of "WWE NXT." Following their victory over Gallus on "NXT," the trio of Wes Lee, Zachary Wentz, and Trey Miguel pivoted their attention to TNA Slammiversary, where they were pitted against "NXT"'s No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne, and Tavion Heights) as a part of the ongoing WWE-TNA partnership.

Advertisement

For Lee, Slammiversary marked his first TNA match since November 17, 2020, when he (then known as Dez) and Wentz were defeated by Miguel and Rich Swann on "Impact." Fast forward four years, Lee, Wentz, and Miguel have now emerged victorious against the No Quarter Catch Crew after hitting Heights with the Soup Kitchen and the Hot Fire Flame. To add to the occasion, The Rascalz notably competed in Buzz Lightyear-inspired ring gear.

After the match, The Rascalz delivered a stern message (via X) to the No Quarter Catch Crew. "You see, I've had plenty of run-ins with you all in the NXT. I understand your ways, and I know that you are not one to follow the rules if it means that you get your victory. "Lee said. "Respect, in some ways. We can handle business without having to break the rules. Trust and believe, if we want that victory, we going to get that victory. We got it all."

Advertisement

"It doesn't matter if it's at NXT, it doesn't matter if it's TNA, smoke em, if you got em!" Miguel added.

Elsewhere at TNA Slammiversary, Nic Nemeth (formerly known as WWE's Dolph Ziggler) outlasted five other men to claim the TNA World Championship.