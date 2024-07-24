Cody Rhodes Recalls Abruptness Of WWE Departure

Cody Rhodes' first stint in WWE was marked by both highs and lows, culminating in a surprising and abrupt departure that sent shockwaves through the wrestling world. His decision to leave the company without much warning not only altered his career trajectory, but also led to changes in WWE's internal policies. Speaking on the "DDP Yoga" YouTube channel, Rhodes shed light on how his sudden exit impacted WWE's approach to talent departures.

Advertisement

"Because of how I left, they don't let abrupt departures happen this way. So sorry. I literally put a post out before my release papers were done, like I'm done. That's it. Because I needed to put it in the air and put it in writing so that I was held to it. Go ahead, sue me if you want. ... I cannot function in this spot."

Rhodes went on to explain the mounting frustration with his Stardust persona and the urgent need he felt to break free from a situation that was stifling his growth.

"For me, I needed to find the better situation. I was getting worse. Fundamentally worse, mentally worse, promo worse. Every facet of you that needs to be involved, I was getting worse at. And the last thing I wanted to be is a guy who, 'Oh, he makes it work. Oh, he puts his heart and soul into it.' No, I'd like to give you more than my heart and soul. ... I had to get out. And that's why it was abrupt how I got out."

Advertisement

Fast forward to today, and Cody Rhodes' bold decision has paid off in spades. He now stands atop the WWE mountain as the reigning WWE Champion, set to defend his title against Solo Sikoa at SummerSlam in Cleveland.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "DDP Yoga" YouTube channel and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.