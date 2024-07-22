Booker T Speculates On Former WWE Star Jinder Mahal Potentially Joining AEW

Former WWE star Jinder Mahal was released from the company this past April during a series of talent cuts. Last week, Mahal recently announced that his 90-day WWE non-compete clause has expired, leading the wrestling media and fans alike to question where the "Modern Day Maharaja" could end up next. These pundits included WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who believes Mahal could be AEW-bound.

Speaking on "Hall of Fame," Booker T explained that Mahal might be on the good side of AEW President Tony Khan after thanking him for the negative comments he made about his World Heavyweight Championship opportunity against Seth Rollins. He also believes that he'll likely stick to wrestling in America.

"I see Jinder lobbying man, trying to perhaps moving towards being All Elite. He made some kind comments towards Tony Khan, which that's where you want to start right as well as of course Jinder Mahal can go anywhere in the world and work. I always talk about people going to Japan, going to Germany, whatnot Mexico, but it ain't nothing like working right here in the States. So if Jinder can get a job here in the States and be able to stay close to home, I'm sure he would love that a whole lot more than having to get out there on that grind."

Booker T continued to explain that wrestling in distant countries can be exhausting, especially for those who have performed in America for most of their careers, stating that those with a lack of experience on the road could get homesick really quickly.

