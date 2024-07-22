Dave Meltzer Assesses Reported AEW Cutbacks

While it's looking increasingly like AEW is heading toward a significant media rights upgrade with Warner Bros Discovery, that hasn't stopped CEO Tony Khan from pulling back on certain expenses. In addition to letting some talent go earlier this year, the company recently began a stretch that will see "AEW Collision" take up residency at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Speaking on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer offered some additional details on the timing of these measures.

Advertisement

"There are a lot of cutbacks being made in production and you would think this would not be the time to do that," Meltzer said. "They dumped the Elton John song and they put their own new song in place, and obviously that's a cost-saving thing, but I thought the Elton John — you know, to me, that was a really cool open. But, again, I'm sure it's money they could save and use for bringing in Bobby Lashley or whoever, right?"

Meltzer's note about the timing of these changes was in reference to the AEW-WBD negotiations, with rumors emerging that the two have worked out an agreement but have yet to put pen to paper. Though it's been rumored for months that WBD will lose out on the rights to air NBA games on TNT, it remains possible that the conglomerate will make a play to retain at least some of the league's games, which could have an effect on the details of an AEW deal.

Advertisement

On the topic of AEW's residency in Arlington, Meltzer shared his belief that the company won't have difficulty moving tickets, as the venue is quite small. The real challenge will be to keep the crowd invested throughout this stretch. "Collision" is set to continue airing from the Esports Stadium until August 17. Additionally, there will be several dedicated Ring of Honor events over the next month, including ROH Death Before Dishonor this Friday, July 26.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.