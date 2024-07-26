WWE's The Miz Opens Up About Burying The Hatchet With CM Punk

The Miz and CM Punk have had a rocky relationship both within and outside of WWE. However, since Punk's backstage appearance at "WWE Raw" last year, the two have seemed to clear the air.

When he first left the company, "The Best in the World" was very vocal about not being able to main event WrestleMania, a milestone that the Miz was able to accomplish which left Punk feeling envious. In 2020, The Miz took a shot at the four-time world champion on "WWE Backstage," which caused Punk to blast him online inappropriately as he took the comments very personally. However, according to The Miz in an interview with Adrian Hernandez, both himself and Punk have buried the hatchet.

"It was in Chicago, and I was just walking down the stairs and he was standing there and we just locked eyes and remember like he left a long time ago and has never been back, right, and it always felt like it was just a never going to happen type of thing right, and to see him backstage, I was like, 'What?' And so we ended up having a really good conversation and it was one of those moments where just two guys talking, and we kind of just buried the hatchet, I guess you could say."

The Miz and Punk have yet to appear onscreen together since "The Best in the World" returned to WWE. That said, like many other people within the company, Punk has seemed to mend another previous broken relationship.

