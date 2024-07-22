Sami Zayn Hoping For First-Ever Match On WWE SummerSlam's Main Card — Exclusive

Kevin Tall: How are you doing today, man?

Sami Zayn: Yeah, not too bad. I'm on, I guess, the closest thing I could consider to a vacation at the moment for a few days before we go in between tours in Mexico and Japan. So I have a few days and I'm in Prince Edward Island in Canada, so I'm trying to just catch my breath.

I wanted to talk to you about some of the things you're doing outside of a WWE ring. You did the Sami Zayn & Friends show ahead of Money in the Bank of Toronto. Now you're hosting one during SummerSlam weekend. How did you get involved in the world of comedy?

Well, to be honest, it's something I've always really enjoyed. It's something I've always liked, something I've always wanted to do, and I feel like wrestling... one of the beautiful thing about wrestling is that it wraps up many artistic mediums into one. You get a little bit of acting and drama and comedy and athleticism and all sort of things. When you do it right, it mixes all of these things really beautifully. But I like a lot of those elements individually as well.

So comedy is something I was always interested in. The comedic side of wrestling has always appealed to me. I've done a lot of that throughout my career. And then the opportunity just sort of came up not long ago when I got sort of an outside manager, like an L.A. agent manager type guy. And it's just something he saw in me and he found an opportunity for me to be a part of this really big comedy festival called Netflix is a Joke. And it being off the heels of the announcement that WWE would be partnering with Netflix, I thought, 'This could be an interesting fit.' So I did it. Well, I agreed to it rather, and then I had to actually come up with the hard part, which is doing it and coming up with the show.

And then it was so addictive that I wanted to do it again. And so I thought I would do it again in Toronto and I did. And now I'm doing another one SummerSlam weekend right after SmackDown in Cleveland. So the challenging part of it is that every show is different because I have access to different guests every time, and I write the show kind of around the guests. So if I don't have a guest, it's not just something I can plug and play. So now we're just a couple of weeks out from this show and I'm kind of stressing out a little bit about just, I have to basically write a new show and I feel like it's going to have to be like that every single time because it depends on the guests that I have.

So anyways, it's all this to say I did kind of stumble into it and this is only my third go around, but the first two have been great, especially the Toronto one. It was remarkable how much better it got so quickly after just doing one show. I learned a lot of valuable lessons, lessons on how to do it a little bit better. And that second show reflected that. So hopefully this one coming up in Cleveland's even better than that.