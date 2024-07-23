Bron Breakker Set For WWE Intercontinental Title Rematch With Sami Zayn At SummerSlam

Bron Breakker is set to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam once again after defeating fellow "WWE NXT" call-up Ilja Dragunov in a match on "WWE Raw." Breakker will now take on champion Sami Zayn at the major premium live event on August, 3 in Cleveland, Ohio. Breakker was bested by Zayn in a match at WWE's Money in the Bank, but never gave up the fight on "Raw."

Advertisement

The match started with a big knee from Dragunov to Breakker. Dragunov got Breakker up on his shoulders, but just couldn't finish the sequence, due to Breakker's massive size. The pair couldn't capitalize, and started chopping one another, before Breakker hit Dragunov's wrist across the ring post before a break. Dragunov hit an enzuirgiri, followed by a suplex and H-Bomb to Breakker, before getting him up for a Death Valley Driver. Breakker intercepted a flying Dragunov with a spear. To end the match, Dragunov attempted to get Breakker up on his shoulders, and hit his opponent's shoulders on the ring apron. Dragunov got caught in a Breakker spear midair.

When Dragunov's head hit the ring apron, the referee called off the match in favor of Breakker. The referee began the count of ten, but stopped herself, before checking on Dragunov outside of the ring. The referee then called off the match, awarding Breakker the new #1 Contenderships and will face Zayn at the FirstEnergy Stadium on August 3.

Advertisement