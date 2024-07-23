Video: WWE's Bron Breakker Drops College Football Analogy In Warning To Sami Zayn

The feud between WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and rising star Bron Breakker continues to heat up, with Breakker attacking Zayn to close out last night's "WWE Raw." Following that assault, a fired-up Breakker spoke to Cathy Kelley backstage, and the former football player used a particularly appropriate analogy to call out Zayn ahead of their WWE SummerSlam match.

"It's time for the younger generation to get a chance," Breakker said. "I'm gonna put it to you like this, man. You are the Kirby Smart to my Nick Saban, because you got lucky once, but it will never happen again."

Smart and Saban were both college football coaches, with Saban famously coaching Alabama from 2007 through 2023. Smart went from being the defensive coordinator at Alabama to head coach at Georgia, eventually going on to defeat Saban's Alabama in the 2021 National Championship game. However, it was the only time Smart defeated Saban, with the older coach racking up four victories over Smart.

Breakker (real name Bronson Rechsteiner) previously played football in college for Kennesaw State. Though he went undrafted, Rechsteiner signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020, practicing with the team for a few months before being cut ahead of the season. He began working toward a career in pro wrestling shortly thereafter.

Prior to his attack on Zayn last night, Breakker defeated Ilja Dragunov in a singles match to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Next month, at WWE SummerSlam, Zayn and Breakker will run back their Money in the Bank battle, which saw Zayn retain his title by the skin of his teeth. If all goes according to Breakker's plan, Zayn won't be so lucky the next time around.