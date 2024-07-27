Jim Ross Looks Back At Time Former WWE Diva Sable Showed Up On WCW Monday Nitro

During the infamous Monday Night War between WCW and WWE, it was pretty common for wrestlers from both sides to jump back and forth in memorable fashion. One of the more shocking, but ultimately unmemorable jumps, if it can be referred to as such, occurred in June 1999, when former WWE Women's Champion Sable was suddenly seen in the front row for an episode of "WCW Monday Nitro," with her appearance pointed out by commentator and WCW executive Eric Bischoff.

During the latest episode of "Grilling JR," AEW's Jim Ross, who was WWE's lead announcer and head of talent relations at the time of Sable's departure, was asked what the reaction was to her appearing on "Nitro." Ross appeared to avoid answering what the reaction from then WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was, but admitted others were caught off guard, even though Ross had received word earlier in the day.

"Well it sure was a surprise," Ross said. "For a lot of the guys out there, it sure was a pleasant surprise, because she's certainly a beautiful woman. And she brought a brightness to the screen, and she also created a lot of questions that didn't have exact answers or clear cut answers at that point in time. But she was...at one time man, she was as hot as anybody in the WWE, characterwise. She just...she had it. She was over. And the fans loved her. And why not? So I was surprised to see her there."

Ultimately, nothing would come from Sable's appearance, as she would never be seen in WCW again, with speculation continuing to this day as to whether there was a long-term plan for her in the promotion, or if it was always meant to be a one-off.

