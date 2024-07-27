Former WWE Star Jinder Mahal Explains Why The Indies Hold More Excitement For Him Now

Raj Dhesi, known to WWE fans as Jinder Mahal is now a free agent, with the WWE Champion recently debuting in GCW. In a new interview with "Busted Open Radio," Dhesi admitted that he was a little stir-crazy in WWE.

Advertisement

"It was a long time with WWE," Dhesi admitted. "This last run was 8 years...Now I'm excited to go back to the independents and pick my own schedule, be my own boss, do whatever I want to do, present myself however I want to be presented."

The stark contrast between his current status and his post-3MB era is not lost on the former champion. Where once he scrabbled for bookings, he now finds himself on the receiving end of several offers from independent promoters.

"There's much more excitement this time around. ... [I'm now] a former WWE champion and the last [indie] run was -it was right after 3MB ... the bookings weren't exactly pouring in," Dhesi admitted. "This time around, it's a different story. Getting a lot of interest, a lot of independent promotions wanting to book me. Schedule is getting full, which is amazing. These last 2 years, I wasn't that active in WWE. They weren't using me to wrestle. And they had pretty much, almost in a way, retired me. Told me that I was just going to be a manager for Indus Sher."

Advertisement

Dhesi's independent schedule is picking up, as he just announced a tour of independent promotions. In this new chapter, "The Maharaja" isn't just wrestling matches; he's grappling with the very narrative of his career, promising a saga as unpredictable and thrilling as the indie scene itself.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.