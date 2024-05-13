Former WWE Star Jinder Mahal Is Reportedly Being Chased By Several Companies

Despite having over 60 days left on his non-compete clause, former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal reportedly has some big names in the independent wrestling scene looking to book him.

"Fightful Select" reported that several "top independent companies" are actively seeking out Mahal to appear on their shows, and the former WWE star is rumored to have the potential to become a frequent face in the independent wrestling scene "if [he] so want[s] it." According to "Fightful," Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) is reportedly transparent with its interest in Mahal. Should Mahal decide to partner with GCW after his non-compete clause is up, he would join ex-WWE talent and current GCW general manager Matt Cardona in the popular Jersey-based promotion.

Black Label Pro, a North American-based promotion that helped launch AEW icons such as MJF, Danhausen, and Billie Starkz into stardom, has publicly expressed interest in Mahal. Mahal is also being sought out by Absolute Intense Wrestling (AIW), a Cleveland-based promotion with notable alumni such as Seth Rollins (then known as Tyler Black), Kevin Owens (then known as Kevin Steen), Jon Moxley, and Mickie James.

Mahal does not even have to stay in the United States as "Fightful Select" has reported that overseas and Canadian promotions are ready to work with the former WWE Champion. He could even choose to work with The Bollywood Boyz, who managed Mahal from 2017 to 2019, and the duo's activity on the independent scene reportedly "won't exactly hurt the matter" of Mahal getting many offers from independent promotions.

As of writing, Mahal is 23 days into his non-compete clause after being released from WWE in April 2024. The former WWE star has until mid-July 2024 to cement his independent scene plans, should nothing else hinder Jinder.