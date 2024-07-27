Eric Bischoff Comments On Possible Changes To WWE Raw On Netflix

In January 2025, WWE's flagship show of "WWE Raw" will be shifting away from United States cable and onto the Netflix streaming platform as a part of a 10-year, $5 billion deal. Along with this move, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has teased some changes, including a lack of censorship, particularly in regard to the usage of crude language. With this change in mind, former WCW President Eric Bischoff believes "Raw" could potentially usher in a similar feel to that of its previous TV-14-rated programming, rather than upholding its current PG-rated, family-friendly content.

"Personally, I hope they don't go too far with [the less family-friendly content]," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks." "It'd be nice to have some room, drop an f-bomb here or there. Let's not pretend little kids are watching our show on a large basis. Yes, there will be some little kids watching the show, but your core audience is what we know it is. And as long as you stay true to your core audience without going too far, people won't react to that. It's pretty common."

While Bischoff approves of the occasional usage of swearing on future WWE television, he cites concern with the idea of reintroducing the trend of mild nudity and "gratuitous" comments. As such, Bischoff suggests that "Raw" steer clear of the latter themes, especially if WWE wishes to maintain a positive relationship with advertisers.

"If they do [go too far] and all of a sudden, we're talking about nudity or semi-nudity, whatever R-rated things that you would typically see in an R-rated movie, if we start seeing that on Netflix inside of a WWE brand, I think that's a problem," Bischoff said.

