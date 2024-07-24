WWE's Drew McIntyre May Be Getting The Last Laugh At CM Punk Over This Verbal Jab

CM Punk has been a proverbial thorn in Drew McIntyre's paw for the entire summer, costing McIntyre the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Money In The Bank. Punk thought he got the last laugh by releasing a new shirt about McIntyre, explaining the CM in his name stands for "Clobbering McIntyre." Rather than lashing out at his SummerSlam opponent, McIntyre pointed out a certain amount of hypocrisy in Punk's new shirt.

"'I ain't ever had to put another man's name on a shirt to sell it,'" McIntyre wrote on social media, referring to Punk's comments about McIntyre's previous shirt regarding Punk's injury in January. "Aging as well as 'hey Colt Cabana how you doing?'"

McIntyre's last line was a reference to Punk's former friend, Colt Cabana. Punk infamously mentioned Cabana in the "Pipe Bomb" that Punk delivered in 2011. The two men's friendship soured over the course of a lawsuit, as well as Punk's contentious time in AEW. Punk brought up Cabana in the tirade after All Out 2022 which led to the brawl between Punk and various members of AEW's talent relations staff, as well as Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega.

Punk was injured at the January Royal Rumble, his first televised match back in WWE since his 2023 return, but announced on Monday that he is medically cleared to compete, after months of commentary and chaos. McIntyre and Punk will clash at SummerSlam on August 3 with former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins serving as the special referee.