WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross Recalls 'Ridiculous' Attitude Era Storyline

In 1999, it seemed as if WWE could do no wrong as the company was firing on all cylinders during the height of the famed Attitude Era, but not everything landed the way it was supposed to. One such example is the big reveal of the Ministry of Darkness's 'The Higher Power,' who turned out to be none other than Vince McMahon, who had essentially asked The Undertaker to kidnap his own daughter as part of the big master plan to take the WWE Championship away from Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"I think when you sit back and look at it, and try to evaluate it, make some sense out of it, it's hard to make sense out of it," WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross said on "Grilling JR" recently. "I remember Vince saying 'it was me Austin, it was me all along' or something along those lines, and that's kind of how that worked out. But it was a stretch, a stretch to reality, it just didn't make a lot of sense, and Vince put all the eggs in that angle in one basket, the McMahon basket, because at one time, we had all four McMahon's doing something on the show."

Many people didn't like the idea of Vince being 'The Higher Power' as it contradicted many different story beats from the months gone by. Like many storylines in the Attitude Era, the storyline was over seemingly as quickly as it began.

