Tony D'Angelo To Defend WWE NXT Heritage Cup At Great American Bash

The turf war between No Quarter Catch Crew and Tony D'Angelo's Family have come to a head yet again. Following a confrontation backstage on "WWE NXT," D'Angelo granted No Quarter Catch Club member Tavion Heights a shot at the WWE NXT Heritage Cup on Night 1 of the Great American Bash.

D'Angelo cited Tavion's Olympic credentials, as the Catch Crew member competed in the 2020 Olympic Games in Greco-Roman Wrestling, picking up a victory over Mikheil Kajaia of Serbia. Heights is heading to Japan next month for the Pro Wrestling NOAH N-1 Victory tournament, along with WWE NXT comrade Josh Briggs, which will mark the Pro Wrestling NOAH debut of both men. D'Angelo has been WWE NXT Heritage Cup Champion since May when he dethroned Heights's No Quarter Catch Crew compatriot Charley Dempsey.

The NXT Great American Bash will take place over the course of the next two episodes of "WWE NXT," with Roxanne Perez set to defend the NXT Women's Championship against Thea Hail on Night 1. As it stands, no matches have been announced for Night 2.

