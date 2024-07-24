Tommy Dreamer Says WWE Doesn't Utilize This Star Enough

WWE star Otis has had a see-saw run on the main roster, and former WWE star Tommy Dreamer believes that the promotion hasn't utilized him to his maximum potential.

Dreamer, during a recent edition of "Busted Open," stated that WWE could do more with Otis as the former "WWE Raw" Tag Team Champion is a brilliant wrestler and entertainer.

"Otis is a star. Otis has always been a star. When Otis was in ... you look at his trajectory in WWE, when he came up, Heavy Machinery, he really did steal the show then, he was the Money in the Bank winner. He's not your prototypical what a WWE Superstar would look like. But the guy is an amazing amateur wrestler, the guy is an amazing entertainer," said the veteran. "He is so charismatic, he has that 'it' factor. He is somebody I feel that the WWE doesn't utilize enough, in the sense of, 'Man, I have a babyface who could just explode that if we got behind me could be an even bigger star.'"

Dreamer believes that Otis as a heel worked but it wasn't the best of what he could truly offer. He thinks that if the Wyatts were heels, them targeting Otis would generate a lot of sympathy for the former Alpha Academy member.

Otis, who was called up to the main roster in 2018 when he was a part of the Heavy Machinery tag team, has had a few memorable storylines on the main roster, which includes his romantic angle with Mandy Rose and his teaming with Chad Gable. He also held the men's Money in the Bank briefcase, but couldn't cash in the contract as The Miz won it off of him, which some believe diluted his character.