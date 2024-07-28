Former WWE Star Jinder Mahal Lays Out What He'd Want In Order To Return

Jinder Mahal hasn't closed the door for a second return to WWE but has discussed what he would want to return to them.

Mahal, during his recent appearance on "Busted Open," detailed the conditions that would make him consider returning to his former employer.

"Yeah, definitely, on my end, yeah. Again, creative, if they've got something, great. But, I don't want to go just to sit at home and get a text saying, 'Hey, you're not needed on TV, don't bother flying out.' 'Cause that's the worst feeling," said the former WWE Champion. "I don't have any hard feelings and I don't think that I really did anything to blackball myself. I was very respectful, I always did what was asked of me, I never caused problems, I tried my best not to, whatever was asked of me for my job that night, I did to the best of my ability my entire career."

He thinks that the reason for his longevity in WWE was due to him doing what he was asked to do. Mahal highlighted how quickly the pro wrestling business has changed over the last five years, stating that the business has grown the most in the shortest amount of time.

Mahal was let go by WWE in April, ending his eight-year run with the company. His most recent run with WWE was his second stint with the promotion, with the first one coming between 2010 and 2014, before re-signing with WWE in 2016. After his 90-day non-compete clause expired this past week, he made a surprise appearance in GCW and goes by his real name Raj Dhesi. He is scheduled to wrestle for promotions like WrestlePro, AAA, and Black Label Pro in the coming weeks and months.