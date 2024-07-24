Video: WWE Star Lexis King Has Words For NXT Rival Eddy Thorpe

Throughout July, Lexis King has found himself caught in a rivalry with Eddy Thorpe, one that has largely been going Thorpe's way. Through two matches so far, Thorpe holds a 2-0 record over King, winning their first bout at an NXT Live Event by DQ, before toppling King yesterday on "NXT" TV in a little more than two and a half minutes. It was then King finally got one over on his rival, brutally attacking Thorpe after the match, even going as far to nearly break Thorpe's hand by sandwiching it between the ring post and ring steps before hitting it with a staff.

In a social media exclusive interview posted after "NXT," King was confronted about his attack on Thorpe, which he claimed was him doing "this business a favor." He proceeded to call Thorpe a degenerate, and pointed out that while Thorpe spent his nights living a hard partying lifestyle, King was "eating right and training right" to get into the best physical shape possible.

King then stated that Thorpe didn't have King's body or his look, which King used as proof to accuse Thorpe of not having the same level of respect the second generation star had for the pro wrestling business. As such, King is determined to prove that Thorpe "doesn't belong in the ring with the king," apparently ignoring the fact that Thorpe has now bested him twice. To hammer home his arrogance some more, King closed the interview by demanding the interviewer leave his locker room.

While a third King/Thorpe match surely seems to be in the cards, and would make sense for "NXT's" two-week Great American Bash event starting next week, it's unclear when that will take place, or whether Thorpe will have to miss time recovering from his hand injury.