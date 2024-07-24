Jim Ross Opens Up About Owen Hart & What AEW Is Doing In His Memory

AEW recently concluded the third-annual Owen Hart Foundation Tournaments in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, with Bryan Danielson and Mariah May walking away victorious as this year's winners, earning shots at the AEW World and Women's World Championships during All In at Wembley Stadium in the process. However. the 2024 competition was significant for another reason.

2024 marks 25 years since Hart tragically lost his life at WWE Over the Edge 1999, with the memory of his passing still fresh in the minds of the people who were at the Kemper Arena that night. WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross was tasked with breaking the news that Hart had died to viewers, and on "Grilling JR," he and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed the event after Over the Edge, King of the Ring 1999, with Ross opening up about how he still gets reminded of Hart's death.

"It's not something you just put back in the recesses of your memory and forget about, it's always there," Ross said. "It's still there today, there's not a day goes by that something doesn't remind me of Owen and Over the Edge and all that stuff." Ross went on to praise AEW for doing things with Hart's family in recent years, as he feels it is the right time to give the late star the flowers he rightfully deserves, while also making sure that AEW President Tony Khan incorporates Hart's family into plans as much as possible. "I admire Tony Khan for moving forward and trying to get ... Owen's family involved. It's a good thing, it's an awful good thing, and I'm so happy for the whole process quite frankly."

