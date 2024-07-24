Rikishi Weighs In On Jacob Fatu's Performance Since Arriving In WWE

Since making his debut on "WWE SmackDown," Jacob Fatu has made an immediate impact on the main roster after becoming the new enforcer for The Bloodline, and having the opportunity to battle the likes of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens. Fatu's real-life uncle Rikishi has now commented on how he thinks the former MLW World Champion is being presented on WWE television thus far. Speaking on his podcast "Off the Top," Rikishi applauded Fatu for already looking comfortable on national TV, while also stating that his nephew is only going to continue to be more popular with WWE fans as time goes on.

"Knock on wood, he hasn't fumbled the ball on any moves, but Jacob is smooth enough that if in case he did mess up a move on live TV or a taping, he's a man with many attitudes so he can definitely get away with it ... he looked very, very comfortable, and I'm glad now as he's going through these house shows, which they don't televise and we see a lot of that when wrestlers go out there, it's your way of perfecting your craft and finding it and he's going to find the WWE universe and the universe is definitely gonna find Jacob."

Despite being proud of Fatu's run in WWE thus far, Rikishi also made the suggestion that Jacob should already be in the ring with main event stars in the company, and that he will be unsuccessful if creative decides to pit him against mid-carders going forward.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off the Top" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.