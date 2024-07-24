Tommy Dreamer Thinks This WWE NXT Talent Could Be A Young Rock

Former NXT Champion Trick Williams is still relatively new to the wrestling business, but already he has caught the eye of several who believe that he could become one of the faces of WWE down the road. And at least one long-time veteran turned power player with WWE's partner TNA believes Williams could hit even bigger heights than that.

On Wednesday's edition of "Busted Open Radio," Williams was discussed extensively by Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer, with the former actually pondering to Dreamer if Williams may be a tad overrated. Not only did Dreamer fight back against that idea, but he suggested that Williams may have the potential the likes that haven't been seen since a former WWE Champion turned movie star.

"[He's] not [overrated] in the 'NXT' Universe," Dreamer said. "They love him there man. Here's how I feel that I think he could be perceived. Maybe this is...the guy looks great. The guy has a great body. The guy can talk. [He's] still learning to master his craft every single week, has been to the top already. I would say he has confidence where that could lead...he's a great guy, humble behind the scenes.

"His character, if you look at him at times...like, I'm looking at him and I'm like 'This could be a young Rock. This could be somebody that...the fans are very, very behind Trick, every time he comes out. He just needs the reps, and the depths of opponents to pull stuff out of him. And he's going to get it with Cedric Alexander, an amazing in-ring worker who's going to take a different part of Trick to the next level."

