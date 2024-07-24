AEW's Swerve Strickland & Darby Allin Share Expectations For Blood & Guts Match

Tonight is the latest installment of Blood & Guts, an annual match that sees teams of five battle in a steel cage ala WCW's famous War Games match.

"Expect blood," AEW Champion Swerve Strickland told Sports Illustrated. Strickland is teaming with ROH Champion Mark Briscoe, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Darby Allin to take on The Elite's Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Kazuchika Okada, Jack Perry, and Hangman Page in a match for AEW's very soul. "This is our Marvel civil war. On one side you've got Iron Man leading the pack, and on the other side is Captain America leading the pack. And both have their own beliefs, and both believe they're right and the other side is wrong."

Strickland said that many of his teammates are stepping into Blood & Guts for the first time and he's excited to see what they bring to the table.

"I'm proud of these guys and I'm proud to be in there with them," Swerve confessed. Swerve's partner Darby Allin is looking forward to not only his first Blood & Guts match, but his first cage match in general.

"It's a fun challenge," Allin told the publication in a separate interview. "And you know me, I love a challenge. This is really important to me. I want to be the face of this company. I want to be the spokesperson for this place." Allin has previously held the AEW TNT Champion and is often referred to as one of the "pillars" of AEW since its founding in 2019.

Also set for tonight's "AEW Dynamite" is an FTW Championship Match between Chris Jericho and Minoru Suzuki.