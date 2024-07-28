Darby Allin Reveals What Sting Told Him After Retirement Match At AEW Revolution

Sting's retirement at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view in March 2024 has already been considered one of the crowning achievements in AEW's short history, sending "The Icon" off into the sunset in style as he and Darby Allin defeated The Young Bucks to become the AEW Tag Team Champions. Allin has revealed what he had hoped to achieve in that historic match, which Sting said the match delivered.

The Tornado Tag Match that headlined Revolution saw Sting enter with his sons dressed as younger versions of him, Metallica's "Seek and Destroy" blaring over the speakers, and faces from his past ringside cheering him on. However, it was what he said after the match that stuck with Allin, who revealed what Sting said in a recent interview with "Sports Illustrated."

"I wanted Sting's last match to go out with a bang," Allin said. "At the end of the night, he was like, 'That's one of the top three matches of my career.' That was the goal. You can't watch that match and not be enthralled by the whole thing. It's a last match we'll always remember."

During the match, both Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat got hit with superkicks, Sting's sons proved that they may become second-generation wrestlers yet, and both Sting and Allin went through panes of glass on their road to victory.

While he might be retired, Sting's presence can still be felt within AEW. On the special 250th episode of "AEW Dynamite," Allin announced himself as the final member of Team AEW for the annual Blood and Guts match by being lowered from the rafters in the same way Sting used to in his prime, while Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. disguised herself as a fan at ringside by wearing a Sting mask.