Tony Khan Calls This AEW Event One Of The Greatest Things He's Seen In Wrestling

AEW President Tony Khan has been a part of some of the biggest moments in wrestling history since 2019 and plans on making more memories over the next few years.

Khan couldn't hide his excitement when expressing how much he loved his favorite moment, which he revealed on the "Rich Eisen Show."

Advertisement

"Sting's retirement was one of the greatest nights of my life, and one of the greatest things I've ever seen in wrestling," Khan said. "It was very fitting that Sting, in his retirement, teaming with Darby Allin versus The Young Bucks, very fitting that Sting's retirement set the all-time live gate record in Greensboro, North Carolina, very fitting, by far shattered the record."

Something that many fans can agree on is that one of AEW's strengths is that their pay-per-views have become must-see events. Sting's retirement, which came at Revolution 2024, seems to have been a huge success for the promotion as Khan said that it was one of the three best in AEW's short history.

"[It was] one of the greatest pay-per-views in the history of wrestling business, and a huge success for us. Massive pay-per-view numbers, one of our top three pay-per-views of all time. In the past year, we've done two of our top three pay-per-views of all time with AEW All In at Wembley, and of course Revolution 2024, and I think Revolution 2024 is probably the greatest event we've ever had in AEW."

Advertisement

Khan will be hoping to add All In 2024 to that list this August with over 40,000 tickets already sold for the event with less than two months still to go.

Please credit the "Rich Eisen Show" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.