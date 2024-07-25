Multiple WWE Superstars Considered For Twisted Metal TV Series

Season two of "Twisted Metal" has begun filming in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, with former AEW World Champion Samoa Joe reprising his role as Sweet Tooth on the show, while actor Will Arnett will return to provide the voice of the character. Filming is set to run through until at least October and potentially November, with breaks occurring in between certain episodes, meaning that AEW fans might not see the "Samoan Submission Machine" in action until the final months of the year. However, Joe almost had some wrestling-related company on set, as a number of WWE Superstars were considered for a new role.

According to PWInsider, the Axel character that originally debuted in the "Twisted Metal 2" video game in 1996 will be part of season two, with WWE Superstars Omos, Apollo Crews, and Cedric Alexander all being considered for the role. However, it has since been confirmed that the role of Axel will be given to someone else, and that there will be no WWE performers as part of production. As far as who will portray Axel, that remains a mystery at present, but with Joe appearing at New York Comic Con in October as part of the cast, fans of the show might have an answer sooner rather than later.

While AEW devotees will be sad to see Joe away from their screens, they can at least take solace in the fact that he thoroughly enjoyed his time on set in recent years, with the former AEW World Champion stating that he was elated when he found out he had landed the role. On top of this, Joe confirmed that his mother was thrilled that her son had booked a major role on television, even if he happens to be portraying a murderous clown.

