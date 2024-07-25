WWE's Lexis King Doesn't Hold Back On Eddy Thorpe After Post-Match Attack On NXT

Things have gotten personal between Lexis King and Eddy Thorpe in their recent "WWE NXT" feud. Following King's second loss in as many weeks to "The Alpha Wolf," King let his frustrations get the better of him, smashing Thorpe's hand with his cane after sandwiching it between the ring steps. On "Busted Open Radio," King offered a kayfabe explanation for his post-match attack, citing an ongoing irritation with Thorpe's extracurricular activities.

"I sure hope that I broke the hand that he uses to mix up that devil music, that EDM bullcrap," King said. "Because let's be honest, a guy like that, I think it was just last week, we had a TV taping on Tuesday and ['NXT'] wanted to film something on Monday. 'Oh, no, I got a DJ gig. I'm gonna be out at the club.' I said, 'All right, well, we'll go there and film it. We'll put you on the spot.' Because, to me, you're not putting the business first. You're out there, you're playing your music, you're partying, you're drinking the night before we have a TV show." After a promising start with "NXT" in October 2023, the son of Brian Pillman has undergone a bit of a losing streak of late, winning just one televised match since May 15. Perhaps projecting his own frustrations, King called Thorpe's commitment to his craft into question.

"You're not putting pro wrestling first. I'm putting pro wrestling first," King said. "This guy is a degenerate, and I'm doing this business a favor by taking him out and crippling his ability to go out there and enjoy his little hobbies." WWE has not yet revealed the extent of Thorpe's injuries, and it's unknown how their feud will be affected. "NXT's" next big event is a special two-part installment of Great American Bash, taking place both July 30 and August 6.

