MJF Addresses Viral Moment With AEW Fan, Will Ospreay On Dynamite

Last week on "AEW Dynamite," MJF defeated Will Ospreay for the International Championship after wrestling for nearly an hour, however during the match a seven year old fan named Mia Liszewski interfered by punching MJF when Ospreay had him in a headlock in the crowd. MJF has now commented on his embarrassing moment last week on "Casual Conversations with The Classic," where the former AEW World Champion embellished his interaction with Liszewski, and didn't have many nice things to say about the young fan.

Advertisement

"Out of nowhere a girl pulls a gun out and now, I don't know if you can see the gun when you watch the match back but she had me at gunpoint, and then proceeded to strike me in the chest, repeatedly. I didn't feel any of the strikes because I'm jacked, I mean I have a chest the size of a Dodge Ram truck ... so I flip her off, rightfully so in my opinion as I think anybody else would, and then Ospreay sneak attacks me from behind when all I'm trying to do is react to this vicious terrorist ... little girls like that is a reminder of why abortion is necessary."

Liszewski became an overnight sensation after her father Stan later posted the video of his daughter punching MJF, garnering over 10 million views on X in just one week.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Casual Conversations with The Classic" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.